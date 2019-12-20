Borno Gov Expresses Concern over Fresh Boko Haram Attacks

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, thursday directed the local government authorities in the state to collaborate with security operatives in their domain to ward off pockets of Boko Haram attacks.

The governor also expressed serious concern over recent attacks by the terrorist group in some towns and villages of Askira-Uba Local Government Area of the state.

Chul was attacked by Boko Haram within the week, after Rumirgo, Lassa, Mussa, Kufa and Gwandam, were earlier attacked.

A statement issued yesterday by the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to the governor, Isa Gusau, said Zulum raised concerns that, whereas the insurgents appeared confined to the shores of Lake Chad in northern Borno, they have been able to reach other parts of the state.

Gusau said, “Governor Zulum is worried about the recent attacks by Boko Haram in Chul, Rumirgo, Lassa, Mussa, Kufa and Gwandam towns and villages in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The governor shares the pains with victims of these attacks and assured them of his administration’s continued effort in trying to address the security problem.

“The governor intends to visit Askira-Uba when he goes to southern part of the state in the coming days.

“The governor assures the affected people of government support and more importantly, his commitment to sustaining support for the military and other security agencies; to continuously mobilize and aggressively equip volunteers under the civilian JTF, hunters and vigilantes in all communities.

“The governor has directed all local government authorities to regularly work with all security stakeholders in their respective councils for consistency review of security challenges and deployment of necessary but lawful measures to safeguard lives and property, being the most important duty of government.”