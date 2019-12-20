Bauchi Gov to Receive Nigerian Sustainable, Good Governance Award

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has been nominated among those to receive the 2019/2020 Nigerian Sustainable and Good Governance Presidential Awards.

The Director-General of Bauchi State Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Maryam Garba Bagel, who led members of the Project Management Committee for SDGs ‘ASOKO ROCK declaration 2020’ to an advocacy visit to the governor at the Government House in Bauchi yesterday, attributed the emergence of the governor as a recipient of the award to the achievements recorded in the implementation of the SDGs projects in the state.

“The award of the 2019/2020 to be received by our governor was in recognition of his outstanding commitments to noble ideals of SDGs,” she stated.

According to her, with the inception of the present administration in the state, the state SDGs’ office has recently officially handed over the completed 2018 SDGs’ projects executed in selected communities in the 16 local government areas of the state.

Bagel, who was appointed as the North East zonal coordinator of the Project Management Committee of the SDGs projects, expressed gratitude to the governor for his support to her office.

The director-general said during the presidential awards presentation scheduled for February 12 to 14, 2020, at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, President Muhammadu Buhari will launch the 3Ps of Next-Level agenda and SDGs 2020 with the theme: ‘Leveraging on Patriotism, Productivity and Prosperity for The Attainment of United Nations’ SDGs and Nigeria’s Next-Level Agenda 2023’.

She pointed out that the first ever Nigeria Sustainable Development Conference (Aso Rock Declaration 2020) would bring together top political leaders, members of federal and states executive council, eminent technocrats policy-makers, senior officials of international development agencies/development finance institutions, diplomats, development experts, researchers and leadership of the organised private sector among others.