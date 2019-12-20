Arik Embarks on CSR Initiative

By Chinedu Eze

Arik Air has marked the end of 2019 with donations of food items, clothes and other materials to young Nigerians in need in different part of the country.

Last Tuesday, it was the turn of the ‘Save Our Soul’ (SOS) Children’s Village in Isolo area of Lagos. Presenting the items on behalf of the airline, the Airline’s Head of Marketing, Central West Africa, Mr Andrew Odion, said the donation was to enable children of the village to enjoy the Christmas and New Year festivities.

Odion said the donation was the airline’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) to give back to the less privileged in the society.

“As a socially responsible organisation, we want to touch the lives of children and the less privileged in our society. We identify with the significance of this season, which is a day of giving love, attention, affection to children all over the world, and helping in charting a greater path to their development.

“This is why we are here to donate some items to children of this village for Christmas and New Year festival. This is not the first time the airline will be donating these items to the orphanage home and also the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country,” he said.

Odion noted that the airline had on Sunday donated some relief materials to the Yola IDPs.

The airline official said it would also be at the Love Home Orphanage in Magodo, Lagos, on Wednesday to donate same items to the children.

He said the company would be in Benin on Thursday and Jos by next week to celebrate the festive period in the orphanage home and donate some items to them.