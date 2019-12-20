APDA to Honour Prince Agba

An Edo state socio-cultural group, the Afenmai Patriotic Development Association APDA, has announced plans to honour the Minister of state for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba over his appointment as well his performance since he assumed office.

APDA said the grand reception, which will take place in Agenebode, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo on December 23, has been put together to celebrate Agba who has become a shining star for the Afenmai people of the state.

A statement made available to journalists in Lagos, Acting President of APDA, Senior High Chief Kennedy Izuagbe said the Minister deserves the honour for his sterling performance in office for over a decade right from when he became a Commissioner in Edo state during the administration of Comrade Adam Oshiomhole as Governor of the state.

He said “We consider it worthwhile to honour Prince Agba for his selfless service to the state and Nigeria. The indelible mark he has left on the sands of time and his contributions to nation-building and humanity are evident of a selfless public servant.”

According to him, the president rightly found a Nigerian as minister who has the experience to deliver on set goals and objectives of the administration having garnered experience and expertise from the oil and gas industry that has zero tolerance for failure and underachievement.