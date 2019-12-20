APC Releases Timetable for Rescheduled Rivers Congresses

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has released the timetable for the rescheduled Rivers State congresses following the lifting of the restraining order by the court.

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt had on Wednesday struck out an interim injunction obtained by Ibrahim Umar and 22 others barring the party in Rivers State from conducting its wards, local government and state congresses earlier scheduled for September 2019.

The claimants had approached the court, urging it to enforce the ruling the state High Court delivered on October 10, 2018, marked BAC/78/2018, Ibrahim Umar and APC, which stopped the state APC from conducting its congresses.

However, Justice G. O. Ollor set aside the interim injunction brought before him by the claimants on September 14, 2019, for interpretation and enforcement of stopping the state chapter of the APC from conducting its congresses earlier scheduled for September 17, 18, and 21, 2019.

Against this background, the National Organising Secretary of the party, Emma Ibediro, in a statement issued Friday, notified all the party members about the rescheduled congresses in the state.

He said: “Saturday 21st December, 2019 – Ward Congresses to elect ward officials; Sunday 22nd December, 2019 – Appeals arising from Ward Congresses;

“Monday 23rd December, 2019 – LGA Congresses to elect LGA officials; Tuesday 24th December, 2019 – Appeals arising from LGA Congresses;

“Friday 27th December, 2019 – State Congresses to elect State Officials; Saturday 28th December, 2019 – Appeals arising from State Congresses.”