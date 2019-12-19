Oyo Police Read Riot Act to Sacked LG Chairmen

The Oyo State Police Command has read riot act to the dismissed chairmen of local government areas in the state, describing as an invitation to anarchy the directive by the Chairman of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Mr. Ayodeji Aleshinloye, that the sacked council chairmen should resume duties in their respective council areas today (Thursday).

Reacting to the directive, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Shina Olukolu, described the directive as wrong and inciting.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, the state Police boss said that all the council chairmen, vice-chairmen, councillors and other political appointees had been relieved of their duties by the state government.

The statement partly read, “The attention of the Commissioner of Police Oyo State Police Command, Shina Olukolu, has been drawn to a purported special announcement allegedly signed by the Chairman, Oyo State ALGON, Abass Aleshinloye, directing all the executive chairmen, vice-chairmen, councilors and political appointees that were dissolved by the current Oyo State Government to resume duties in their respective local government councils today.

“The police wish to reiterate that the command will not fold its arms or stand by while any group of persons engages in acts that will lead to breach of peace or threat to peace and tranquility in the state. For the avoidance of doubt, it is the responsibility of the police to protect lives and property, enforce law and order, arrest, investigate and prosecute offenders.

“Any person or group of persons that takes any action that will lead to infraction must be ready to face the consequences of their actions. To the criminally minded individuals or social miscreants who may want to seize the opportunity to cause mayhem, they are warned to steer clear or face the wrath of the law.

“The CP wishes to seize this opportunity to advise the parties concerned to allow peace to reign in Oyo State and pursue their grievances to its logical conclusion in the law courts. Law abiding citizens of Oyo State are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses without any fear of molestation or threat from any individuals or groups.”