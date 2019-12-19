Edo’ll continue to encourage local investors, Obaseki assures

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will continue to provide the needed support for local investors to thrive in the state, as their success will attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into the state.

The governor said this while commissioning A & O Hotels located along Uselu – Ugbowo Road-axis of Benin City, the Edo state capital.

He said, “We are creating the enabling environment to encourage investment. My preference is local investors. I want to support the people at home that are ready to work. When they invest and do well, other people from outside will come and join them.”

He commended the Managing Director of A & O Hotel, John Iyere, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who the governor described as a beacon to the people looking forward to investing in the hospitality business.

Obaseki said, “There is the impression that politicians do not have anything doing except politics. But we are here to open an edifice built by a political leader, who invested in the hospitality business. This is what this government is encouraging.”

He explained that the ongoing electrification project in the state would be extended to the Uselu-Ugbowo Road-axis within the next three months to encourage more businesses to thrive.

Earlier, Iyere said the revamp of the tourism sector by the state government necessitated his investment in the hospitality business.

He commended the Governor Obaseki led-administration for creating the enabling environment for businesses to thrive, noting that the hotel would increase the tax profile of the state.