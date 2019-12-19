Court Invasion: Senate Directs AGF, DSS DG, Falana, Others to Submit Memorandum

By Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Human Rights, Judiciary and Legal Matters on Thursday directed the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami; the Director-General, Department of State Services (DSS), Bichi Yusuf; and Femi Falana, counsel to detained activist, Omoyele Sowore, to submit memorandum to the committee’s secretariat within 24 hours over the alleged invasion of a court room in Abuja by DSS operatives earlier this month.

The Committee Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who gave the directive at an investigative hearing, also directed the Human Rights Commission, office of the Chief Judge of Federal High Court and presiding judge of the ‘invaded’ court, Justice Ijeoma, to submit their memo over the alleged invasion on before close of work on Friday.

Senator Bamidele said the committee had to adjourn the investigative hearing sine die as a result of the recent death of Senator Benjamin Umajunogu, which has forced the Senate to suspend all legislative duties.