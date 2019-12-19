Buhari Swears in Ngige’s Wife, Eight Others as Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has administered oath of office on nine federal permanent secretaries, including the wife of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige.

The permanent secretaries were sworn in wednesday in two batches of five and four before the commencement of the federal executive council (FEC) meeting at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Buhari has approved the deployment and re- deployment of the nine permanent secretaries and 10 others.

The nine permanent secretaries are Evelyn Ngige (South-south zone), Musa Hassan (North-east), Ahmed Aliyu (North-central), Olushola Idowu (South-west), Andrew Adejoh (North-central) and Umar Tijjani (North-east zone). Others are Nasir Gwarzo (North-west), Nebeolisa Anakali (South-east) and Fashedemi Peter (South-west zone).

The circular conveying the redeployment was signed by the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr.Folasade Yemi -Esan. Yemi- Esan stated in the circular that the handing /taking-over processes were to be completed immediately.

A statement issued yesterday by the Director (Media and Public Relations), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, listed the affected permanent secretaries and their newly approved designations.

The 19 permanent secretaries are: Edet Sunday Akpan (Industry, Trade and Investment)-Mines and Steel Development; Mrs. Esther Didi- Walson (Niger Delta Affairs)- Power; Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu ( Mines & Steel Development)- Agriculture and Rural Development; Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar (Agriculture & Rural Development)- Science & Technology; Olusade Adesola (Youth and Sports Development)- Niger Delta Affair; Gabriel Tanimu Aduda (OSGF- Economic & Political Affairs Office (E & PAO))- Youth and Sports and Bitrus Bako Nabasu ( Science and Technology)- Petroleum Resources.

Also affected by the exercise are Afolabi Ernest Umakhire (Budget & National Planning)- OHCSF – CSO; Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri (Police Service Commission)- Police Affairs; Dr. Bakari Wadinga (OHCSF – CSO)- Environment; Olusola Olayinka Idowu (Awaiting Posting)- Budget & National Planning; David Adejo Andrew (Awaiting Posting)- OHCSF – Service Welfare Office; Nebeolisa Victor Anako (Awaiting Posting)- Police Service Commission (PSC); Dr. Evelyn N. Ngige (Awaiting Posting)- OSGF-Economic and Political Affairs Office; Aliyu Ahmed (Awaiting Posting)- Finance ( Special Duties); Tijjani Idris Umar (Awaiting Posting) Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development; Dr. Nasir Sani- Gwarzo (Awaiting Posting)- Trade, Industry & Investment; Engr. Hassan Musa (Awaiting Posting)- Aviation and Temitope Peter Fashedemi (Awaiting Posting)- OHCSF – Special Duties Office (SDO).

The circular further stated that the redeployment of the permanent secretaries of Finance (Special Duties) and Aviation is to be completed on or before January 4, 2020 , while Environment and Budget and National Planning on or before February 19, 2020.