Buhari Appoints Sarki Auwalu as Director of DPR

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari wednesday in Abuja approved the appointment of Sarki Auwalu as the substantive Director, Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) for an initial term of four years.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Auwalu, a chemical engineer, has been a driving force of the DPR, which he joined in 1998 as Principal Chemical Engineer.

According to him, the new director who is a graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, also had his post-graduate studies at Bayero University, Kano, and PETRAD Norway, PetroSkill in the United States, among other institutions.

Adesina added that Auwalu is an Associate Member, Institute of Chemical Engineers, United Kingdom; Member, Society of Petroleum Engineers; Member, Nigerian Society of Engineers; and Council of Registered Engineers of Nigeria (COREN).