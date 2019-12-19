Anambra Govt to Inaugurate Awka Millennium City

Nosa Alekhuogie

The Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, is set to inaugurate Awka Millennium City, which has been tagged to be a huge investment opportunity for South Easterners on Thursday.

This was revealed in a press statement made available by the Group Chairman of M-P Infrastructure Ltd, Clem Nwogbo.

According to him, investing in Anambra, the South-east part of the country was well-thought of, giving to the economic potential of the region dated back to the era of late Michael Okpara, former Premier of Eastern Region of Nigeria, and then the Jim Nwobodo era and up to the current administration under the leadership of Governor Obiano.

He explained further that the Awka Millennium City is a master-planned gated community of Public Private Partnership (PPP) project which will be large-scale residential neighbourhood which serves residential, commercial and recreational uses and amenities, such as schools, leisure and entertainment centres, parks and playgrounds.

“We are not building a billionaire city as some have alleged. This is why in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), we are committed to dedicating 25 per cent of the 100 hectares to building a five-bedroom, four-bedroom, terrace and detached homes and housing stock for anyone interested to subscribe as well as offer it for sale to other subscribers and Ndi Anambra people.”

“The Millennium City has built all roads networks that lead to the estate with standard materials that is in conformity with global standards. We have also built drainage, paving, sewage systems, fibre optics, regular power supply, Street lights, estate maintenance, landscaping for families to relax and play and as well as providing adequate security with CCTV surveillance and access control underground cables, water treatment, sidewalks for jogging, sporting facilities, among others,” Nwogbo stated.

“The city is built in such a way that owners and residents of the estate are to enjoy a whole lifestyle experience with swimming pools, sport facilities, among others.”

“The city is located within the three-arms zone will house the new offices and residencies of members of the executive, judiciary and legislative arms of government. While many have dubbed this zone the new Awka,” he stated

Nwogbo boasted that the company is not just selling land or homes, but they are also into building a lifestyle community with all its trappings and by bringing the best to the East.

He, however, concluded that the Millennium City comes with a simplified payment plan that is affordable for people who want to tap into lifetime opportunities that is opened in Awka for owning a home in a luxury estate that will be well serviced, while they still maintain or keep their village homes.