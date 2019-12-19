Access Bank Hails Africa Festival Film, Fashion Show

Sunday Okobi

Access Bank’s Born in Africa Festival (BAFEST) Music, Art, Film and Fashion show, which was recently held in Lagos, has be described as the most vibrant platform to create awareness for a strong and proud African identity.

The event, which took place at the Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, Lagos, saw thousands of Africans enjoying the best of African music, art, film and fashion.

A statement issued wednesday by the BAFEST organisers and made available to THISDAY, quoted the Group Head of Communications and External Affairs, Access Bank Plc, Amaechi Okobi, as saying that: “It has become impossible to ignore the energy and talent coming out of Africa and this is giving rise to a greater awareness of a strong and proud African identity. These talents are challenging African stereotypes. Taking charge of the African narrative is one of the core reasons for Access Bank’s Born in Africa Festival fusing all of Access Bank’s activities in music, art, film and fashion, with an aim to draw the attention of the world to Africa’s true culture and lifestyle.”

The statement added that “Access Bank is not just the largest bank in Nigeria and Africa’s leading bank by its customer base,” it’s a bank that has consistently worked to inspire and celebrate Africa and her people, “projecting Africa as a hub for entertainment and creativity that is ready and open for business.

“It has over the years become one of Nigeria’s finest banks that have remained committed to financing and facilitating a sustainable future for Nigerians and Africans. It’s also championing the change of the African narrative by investing, developing and showcasing talents and creativities to the world.”

Okobi added that through the annual festival, BAFEST is creatively fusing music, art, film and fashion to uniquely tell the African story globally and better connect the world to Africa, noting that “the maiden edition of BAFEST in 2018 was a huge success with almost 25,000 people in attendance.

“This year, BAFEST created an all-encompassing, electrifying event to celebrate the unparalleled dynamism of the African spirit. It was a day-long event showcasing a marketplace, fashion, art and film park, featuring an exhibition from various artists and fashion designers like, Tokyo James, David Tlale, Weizdhurm Franklin, and Odio Mimonet. The park also had a chill zone where some of Africa’s finest filmmakers hosted movie screenings.”

The statement further stressed that the recent concert featured an impressive lineup of live musical performances from Africa’s talents such as Burna Boy, Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Teni, Patoranking, Niniola, Seyi Shay, Joe boy, Becca, Mr. Real, 9ice, Ice Prince and Naira Marley.

It added: “The festival leveraged on the vehicles of music, art, film, and fashion to draw the attention of the global community to Africa’s true culture and lifestyle. African creativity is no doubt breaking glass ceilings and opening Africa to the rest of the world. Their craft, dedication, and hard work are going a long way to rebranding Africa.”

Born in Africa Festival highlights the creativity, beauty, and contributions that originate not only from Nigeria but from Africa as a whole.