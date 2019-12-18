Teams Set for Carabao Cup Tonight

Viewers on DStv and GOtv will be treated to some prime footballing action from the 2019/20 EFL League Cup – also known as the Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons – which will hold its quarterfinals on the midweek of 17-18 December 2019.

This phase of the competition sees six of the Premier League’s heavyweights joined in the final eight by lower league clubs Oxford United and Colchester United.

The quarterfinals of the League Cup opened last night,Tuesday 17 December when Liverpool played Aston Villa. The match was the last before the team depart for FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals tomorrow and manager Jurgen Klopp set to be with his first-teamers in Qatar for that competition even while this Carabao Cup clash takes place.

SuperSport viewers can then enjoy a trio of matches on the evening of Wednesday 18 December, starting with defending champions Manchester City heading to the Kassam Stadium to take on League One (third tier) side Oxford United. The Citizens have endured some difficult results of late, but they remain the kings of the Carabao Cup and manager Pep Guardiola will expect nothing less than a convincing victory from their trio to Oxfordshire.

Their cross-town rivals Manchester United will also be confident of victory when they welcome League Two (fourth tier) club Colchester United. The U’s have ousted two Premier League teams – Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur – thus far in the competition, but surely overcoming the Red Devils at Old Trafford will be a step too far for John McGreal’s team, especially with Man United targeting the League Cup as one of their realistic trophy hopes for this season.

Wednesday night also sees a second all top-flight clash between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park. Leicester’s superb form in the Premier League makes them the favourites for this clash, but the fact that the Toffees – inspired by caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson – claimed a win over Chelsea in their last home match suggests that this could be a real cracker for SuperSport viewers to enjoy.