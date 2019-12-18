Falana Cautions Buhari against Allocation of Oil Blocs to Individuals

By James Sowole in Akure

Human rights lawyer, Chief Femi Falana (SAN), has threatened that he would drag President Muhammadu Buhari to court if he awards oil blocs to individuals.

Falana also advised Nigerians to challenge their senators to debate the implication of the approval being sought for the $29.6 billion loan by the president.

Falana stated this on Wednesday at the International Culture and Event Centre, the DOME, Alagbaka, Akure, while delivering his address entitled: “Politics in Nigeria, Finding A Balance Between Political Interest and the Demand for Good Governance” as a guest speaker at Imeri Convergence 2019.

The legal practitioner noted that none of the beneficiaries of oil blocs in the past had the technology to explore the oil, but rather they travel abroad to look for companies they sell or lease the oil blocs to at huge amount of money.

He described the sharing of oil blocs as a corrupt way politicians share the wealth among themselves and their associates.

Falana warned that if the Senate should approve the $29.6 billion loan, the nation would be plunged into perpetual indebtedness with generations unborn bearing the brunt.

He lamented that the nation is currently serving its debt with 50 per cent of its annual budget, calling on Nigerians to take their destiny in their hands.

He noted that none of the current political parties can conduct free and fair elections.

Speaking at the event, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, noted that freedom of the citizenry is sacrosanct.

Akeredolu, who was represented by a former speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Victor Olabintan, enjoined the people to always express their grievances in a way that would not encroach on the rights of others.

Senator Bode Olajumoke charged politicians to shun politics of bitterness for the development of the nation.

Chief Sola Ebiseni, who was among the discussants at the event, condemned the lopsidedness in the appointment in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), saying Ondo State should produce the next managing director of the commission.

He was however advised by Falana to drag the federal government to court on the matter, saying it’s a breach of the act that established the commission.