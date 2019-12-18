Buhari Redeploys 19 Permanent Secretaries

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the deployment and re-deployment of 19 Permanent Secretaries.

The circular conveying the redeployment was signed by the Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr.Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Yemi-Esan stated in the Circular that the handing /taking-over processes were to be completed immediately.

A statement on Wednesday by the Director (Media & Public Relations),

Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, listed the affected permanent secretaries and their newly approved designations.

They are Edet Sunday Akpan (Industry, Trade and Investment)-Mines and Steel Development; Mrs. Esther Didi- Walson (Niger Delta Affairs)- Power; Dr. Abdulkadir Mu’azu ( Mines & Steel Development)- Agriculture & Rural Development; Dr. Mohammed Bello Umar (Agriculture & Rural Development)- Science & Technology; Olusade Adesola (Youth and Sports Development)- Niger Delta Affair; Gabriel Tanimu Aduda (OSGF- Economic & Political Affairs Office (E & PAO))- Youth and Sports and Bitrus Bako Nabasu ( Science and Technology)- Petroleum Resources.

Also affected by the exercise are Afolabi Ernest Umakhire (Budget & National Planning)- OHCSF – CSO; Maurice Nnamdi Mbaeri (Police Service Commission)- Police Affairs; Dr. Bakari Wadinga (OHCSF – CSO)- Environment; Olusola Olayinka Idowu (Awaiting Posting)- Budget & National Planning; David Adejo Andrew (Awaiting Posting)- OHCSF – Service Welfare Office; Engr. Nebeolisa Victor Anako (Awaiting Posting)- Police Service Commission (PSC); Dr. (Mrs) Evelyn N. Ngige (Awaiting Posting)- OSGF-Economic & Political Affairs Office; Aliyu Ahmed (Awaiting Posting)- Finance ( Special Duties); Tijjani Idris Umar (Awaiting Posting) Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development; Dr. Nasir Sani- Gwarzo (Awaiting Posting)- Trade, Industry & Investment; Engr. Hassan Musa (Awaiting Posting)- Aviation and Temitope Peter Fashedemi (Awaiting Posting)- OHCSF – Special Duties Office (SDO).

The Circular further stated that the redeployment of the permanent secretaries of Finance (Special Duties) and Aviation is to be completed on or before January 4, 2020 , while Environment and Budget and National Planning on or before February 19, 2020.