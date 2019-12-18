APC Mourns Senator Uwajumogu

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed shock following the news of the death of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu.

The party in a statement issued Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said that the late Uwajumogu was the APC Senator representing Imo North Senatorial District.

He said that the former Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly was known for his commitment to the promotion of legislations to enhance good governance, particularly in the area of education, infrastructure and social amenities.

Issa-Onilu said, “Many who crossed path with the late Senator described him as pleasant and accommodating. He was an astute politician, fine lawmaker, social crusader, successful businessman, humanitarian and a philanthropist.”

He added that Uwajumogu was one of the frontline party leaders that worked assiduously to entrench the APC in the South East, stressing that he always made himself available to serve the Party whenever called upon.

The party therefore condoled with his immediate family, constituents, National Assembly, particularly the Senate and the government and people of Imo State, while also praying to God to grant him eternal rest and also give everyone the strength to bear this painful loss.