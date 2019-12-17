Ogun to Regulate Land Use, Reduce Illegal Structures

Bennett Oghifo

Ogun State government, through its Ministry of Urban and Physical Planning and Urban and Regional Planning Board, is putting up measures to regulate land use, and curb illegal structures springing up indiscriminately in the State.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban and Physical Planning, Olatunji Odunlami, disclosed this during a familiarisation visit to the 22 Zonal and Area offices in the state, stating that there may be need for new agencies to be carved out of the Board and Ministry for more effective monitoring of developments and speedy approval process across the state.

Odunlami said the proposal would be forwarded to the Governor for approval, as the present administration, under the leadership of Governor Dapo Abiodun is focused on the need to change the perspective of how people view town planning in the State, saying there was need to review its operations.

While admonishing the professionals to always strive to uphold town planning laws for the progress of the state, he advised the Chief Executive Officers to always delegate responsibilities to officers under them, in order to speed up their operations.

He, therefore, admonished them to think like registered planners, who serve as ears and eyes of development and relate appropriately on issues springing up in the towns and communities across the state, assuring of government commitment to provide all that was required to function effectively.