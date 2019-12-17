Northern Govs Condemn Killing of Aid Workers in Borno

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

The Northern Governors Forum has condemned the alleged execution of four aid workers by terrorists in North-eastern Nigeria, describing it as “regrettable and a conduct that will not go unpunished.”

In a statement issued by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Simon Machan, the Chairman of the forum and Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong said he was saddened by the development, which is not only condemnable, but a crime against humanity and good conscience.

He commiserated with the families and loved ones of the aid workers, who met their death after they were abducted near Damasak, Borno State, in July, and had been in captivity despite all efforts to secure their release before they recently executed.

Lalong reiterated that “as Northern Governors, we are determined to continue working with the federal government, security agencies, the citizens and all stakeholders in overcoming this evil that is perpetrated by criminally minded persons.”

He urged aid workers and those offering essential services to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) and other needy people in the North East and other areas not to be deterred by this set back which cannot be allowed to rubbish the sacrifices and good work that has been put into the fight against insurgency.

A faction of Boko Haram had killed four aid workers it kidnapped in July, according to a journalist with access to the terror group, Ahmed Salkida had disclosed.

The aid workers are officials of the Action Against Hunger, Salkida said in a tweet on Friday.

A fifth aid worker among the kidnapped, Grace Taku, who was the only female, has not been killed but condemned to “life of slavery,” Salkida said quoting the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), a breakaway faction of Boko Haram.

The journalist quoted the terror group as saying the execution was a result of a breakdown in talks with the government.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the six aid workers were kidnapped on July 19 in Borno when armed gunmen attacked the vehicles used by AAH.

The victims later appeared in a video six days later, begging the Nigerian government to ensure their release.