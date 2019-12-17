LIRS Introduces e-Tax Platform

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Lagos State Revenue Service (LIRS) has introduced an e-platform portal to make the process of tax payment easier and faster.

This was made known by the chairman, LIRS, Mr. Ayodele Subair, at a stakeholders’ meeting on the new initiative, held in Lagos recently.

He said the platform was created to increase transparency and make tax payers experience flexibility from the comfort of their homes, offices, cars and mobile devices, saying the online initiative allows for existing and new user for individual and corporate payers.

“With this e-tax platform, taxpayers would be able to access and generate whatever kind of information they want as their online presence allows for a minimum knowledge of computer; ideally one must have a basic knowledge of digital trends, but however is it very easy and simple to operate.

“If you are not able to operate computer, then you are expected to either use a consultant or if you are market woman who has a child that can operate a smart phone, it would be easy like running through those application,” he said.

The e-tax platform, according to the agency is a digital tax administration solution leveraging on over 19 years of experience working with the largest state Tax authorities across Sub-Saharan Africa as well as best in class tax processes and frameworks.

It also leverages an open standard platform and enables enterprise-wide data and business rules management, greater transparency and increased taxpayer self-services, with a highly flexible technology.

On his part, the Managing Director, Alpha-Beta Consulting, Barrister Akin Doherty, highlighted the key component of the portal to include tax payer registration, payroll upload, return filling