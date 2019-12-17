Lawan Hails Buhari’s Consistency, Purposeful Leadership

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Senate President, Dr Ahmad Lawan, yesterday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for his consistency and purposeful leadership of Nigeria in the last four years.

Lawan, in a congratulatory message personally signed by him and addressed to President Buhari as he marks his 77th birthday on Tuesday (today), emphasised that “the President’s consistency in personal and public matters, your commitment to the cause of the downtrodden masses and the purposeful leadership that you have provided for our country in the last four years are a permanent source of inspiration and have already secured your prominence in the history of Nigeria.

“Your personal integrity and commitment to people-oriented policies and programmes have endeared you to millions of your compatriots who amply demonstrated their appreciation by enthusiastically renewing your mandate at the polls at the 2019 general election.

The congratulatory letter further stated:

“On behalf of the ninth National Assembly, I join Nigerians across and outside our great country in congratulating Mr. President on his good health and exemplary life that has been devoted to the service of God and country.

“Your good health and the very trajectory of your life are a clear testimony to the benevolence of Almighty Allah to you, your family and our country.

“May Allah continue to guide and support you in your patriotic mission to make Nigeria a better place for all its citizens and residents.

“It is the desire of the Ninth National Assembly to continue to work together for the betterment and prosperity of our people and the unity, peace and progress of our dear country.

“I rejoice with the first family on this auspicious occasion and pray that Allah, the Most Beneficent and the Most Merciful, will continue to imbue Mr President with wisdom and good health so that he can continue to provide good leadership for Nigeria in the coming years”.