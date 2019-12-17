IG Takes over Case of Killing of Police Officers in Anambra

* Oraifite leaders visit, commiserate with CP

David-Chyddy in Awka

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has taken over the matter involving the killing of two police officers in Anambra on December 2.

Two police officers, ACP Oliver Abbey and ASP Akubo Joseph, were killed in Oraifite community by persons suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

A police source in Anambra State told THISDAY that the Inspector General of Police decided to take over the matter to ensure prompt and accurate investigation into the cause of the death of the senior police officers.

Leaders of Oraifite Improvement Union led by its President General, Sir Sunday Igboanuzue, who briefed journalists yesterday, also corroborated the latest development. He commended the police chief, adding that it was a serious matter, and that the take-over of the matter by Adamu would ensure accurate investigation.

The community stated that the crisis which engulfed the community was caused by a clash among cult groups.

Igboanuzue, who addressed journalists in Awka, said it was not in a hurry to indict IPOB members for the killing of the officers, to avoid preempting police investigation, but was willing to subject the community into a thorough investigation.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the background and actions that led to the gruesome murder of two senior police officers resulted from a felonious rivalry and disputes between two cult groups, Otu Eke and Otu

Afor.

“Otu Eke is a cult masquerade group that is as old as the existence of Oraifite. Unfortunately, in recent times, attempts by certain unscrupulous individuals to selfishly hijack the organisation compelled some of its members to resign and establish rival groups called Otu Afor and Otu Nkwo.

“The leadership of Oraifite commends the Inspector General of Police for recognising the seriousness of these crimes and ordering the transfer of the case to Force Headquarters.

“We are ready as a community to present ourselves for thorough investigation and we are here to pledge our support to the police in their investigation,” he said.

Asked about the involvement of Sir Emeka Offor as well as IPOB members in the crisis, Igboanuzue stated that he was not willing to begin to drop names of people as such would preempt police investigation, or give it away as taking sides.

“Sir Emeka Offor is our son, a citizen of Oraifite, and he lives in Abuja. Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor is also our son and he lives in Abuja too. We are open, no need to mention names here, let the police do their job,” he added.

He, however, commiserated with the police over the loss of its senior officers, assuring that he was leading a delegation of the leaders of the community to the state police command to commiserate with them.