Tropical Christmas Wonderland Kicks off with Light-up Ceremony

Images of Christmas are usually of Santa Claus on a sleigh pulled by reindeer through snow. But in Lagos, it’s warm in December, the perfect setting for a tropical Christmas experience.

The Eko Hotels & Suites is ‘owning’ the tropical Christmas narrative, with a series of events themed Tropical Christmas Wonderland. It kicks-off today with a light-up ceremony but regular visitors to the hotel would have noticed changes as preparations started in earnest weeks ago.

An early indication of the Victoria Island-based hotel’s plan to organize one of the liveliest and most colourful events this festive season is the Christmas-themed Danfo parked in the hotel’s lobby. The Danfo is the iconic yellow bus that Lagos is known for.

It continues with the yellow theme as a brand new mural welcoming guests adorns the lobby.

According to the hotel’s Director of Marketing, Iyadunni Gbadebo, “The Tropical Christmas Wonderland is a premier Christmas event created by the management of the hotel to raise the stakes in the Nigeria hospitality industry.”

Today’s light-up ceremony will be followed by a line-up of fun events for the rest of the month. The events are designed for individuals and families to relive classic Christmas memories and create new magical ones infused with the one-of-a -kind hospitality that Eko Hotel offers.

“In the last four years, we organized smaller scale Christmas holidays, but this year, for the first time, your family will relive the true essence of Christmas as was narrated to you as a child,” Gbadebo said.

“Our four hotels including Eko Signature, Eko Suites, Eko Hotel and Eko Gardens will offer families three- or five-day all-inclusive packages to a place where even parents read about in storybooks when they were young.”

From December 21 to 31, Eko Hotels will metamorphose into a colourful and adventurous destination. The highlights of the planned activities include ladies night, indoor and outdoor games arena, in-house cinema experience, and 24-hour creche service.

Christmas Eve will be a day for guests to enjoy a thrilling Santa procession with nutcrackers and elves, and fabulous barbecue buffet dinner.

On Christmas Day, the Kuramo sports café will host families and friends to choice meals drawn from different continents. The Christmas costume concert in the evening promises pleasant surprises.

Boxing Day will feature a high life and palm wine themed night and an exquisite dinner buffet experience while New Year’s Eve features midnight fireworks that usher guests into 2020.

“If you are looking for a truly special place, then come to Eko Hotels and experience our unique lodging experience and outstanding one-of-a-kind food, beverage and entertainment offerings,” Gbadebo concluded.