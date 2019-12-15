Osoba to Chair Book Presentation on Nigerian Journalism Tuesday

Veteran journalist and former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba, will chair at the public presentations of two new books on Nigerian Journalism on Tuesday in Lagos.

According to a statement released over the weekend and signed by Posterity Media’s Founder/CEO, Mr. O’Femi Kolawole, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be the Chief Host and Special Guest of Honour at the presentation ceremony.

The new books, The Gatekeepers, a biographical work featuring 20 Nigerian editors, columnists and media leaders, and Nigerian Journalism: 160 Years of Advancing Accountability, Promoting the Public Interest and Speaking Truth to Power, published by Posterity Media, will be launched at the Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, by 11am prompt.

While The Gatekeepers, celebrates the inspiring contributions of editors to democracy and public accountability, Nigerian Journalism, a series of essays and articles by renowned Nigerian journalists and stakeholders, proffers ideas and insights on how to improve Journalism practice in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

Some of the editors featured in the books include Mr. Mike Awoyinfa, veteran newspaper chief and former MD/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun; Mr. Dare Babarinsa, Editor-in-Chief, Gaskia Media Limited; Mr. Olusegun Adeniyi, Chairman, THISDAY Editorial Board; Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, immediate past editor, The Nation; Mr. Eze Anaba, Editor, Vanguard, Mr. Tokunbo Adedoja, Digital Director, THISDAY; Mr. Don Okere, Editor, Daily Independent; Mr. Debo Abdulai, Editor, Tribune; Mr. Seye Kehinde, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief, City People; Mr. Azuh Arinze, Editor-in-Chief, YES International Magazine; and Mrs. Juliet Bumah, Editor, Sunday Telegraph, among others.

Mr. Kolawole said there would also be a special forum themed “Strengthening the Nigerian Media for Greater Impact” at the presentation.

“Despite the tough operating environment Nigerian journalists, editors and media practitioners operate in, they deserve being celebrated for their patriotic service to our country,” Kolawole said.

“Beyond the accolades, however, this historic project of commemorating 160 years of Nigerian journalism is to further inspire the media as the fourth estate of the realm, to do a better job of advocating good governance for the betterment of all citizens while also consistently holding public officials to account for their stewardship,” Kolawole added.

Kolawole said all editors featured in the publication will receive the Special Posterity Media Gatekeepers Award for their patriotic contributions to Journalism and Development in Nigeria while invited guests, including members of the public who intend to be part of the presentation ceremony, are expected to be seated by 10:30am.