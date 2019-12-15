Obaseki celebrates with the Agbonlahors on their 50th wedding anniversary

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, joined family, friends and well-wishers to celebrate with Prof. Dennis and Lady Rhonda Agbonlahor on their 50th wedding anniversary.

At the reception to mark the wedding anniversary in Benin City, Obaseki described the couple as Edo icons who are well-accomplished in their various professions.

He said Prof Agbonlahor contributed immensely to the development of the country through his research, noting, “Prof. Agbonlahor is a role model and has continued to lead in exemplary style. He is public-spirited and I am here to join everyone here to celebrate him.”

The governor expressed appreciation for the support Agbonlahor gave him during his 2016 electioneering campaign, noting “I am grateful to him because when I started my sojourn in politics, he linked me up to different groups. I believe that the guidance that he gave me was instrumental to my success. He has also been a good adviser.”