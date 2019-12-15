Christ Embassy Church Pastor, Oyakhilome’s New-found Lifestyle

To those who know him very well, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome of Christ Embassy Church is a flamboyant and stylish man of God. Besides, he loves to engage in the celebration of life and his birthday celebrations are always carnival-like. However, this seems to have stopped since his beautiful wife, Anita, left him years ago.

Things have since changed with the popular pastor as he seems to have become more modest and quiet. His new-found lifestyle came to the fore again recently when he marked his 56th birthday low-key.

It was a simple occasion devoid of the usual loud noise and flamboyant celebrations. In 2014, the world received with shock the news that Anita had filed for a divorce, accusing her pastor-husband of indulging in illicit affairs with female members of the church. This was after months of rumours suggesting that all was not well with the marriage.

In the following months, their marital crisis got messier as both Anita and Oyakhilome’s lawyers issued statements that suggested the damage to the relationship was irreparable.