Vivo Lists Achievements in Enhancing Customers’ Experience

Founded about a decade ago, Vivo, a smartphone phone manufacturer, said it could boast of a myriad of achievements that has seen the brand stroll into the list of top five smartphone brands in the world.

Unarguably, its rise to dominance has been on the heels of innovation as it strived to outperform major existing players in the industry.

Speaking of the many achievements of the Vivo brand of smartphone, the Head of PR, VIVO Global, Chloe Wang, said: “As we approach the end of a decade and everyone seems to be excited, with several interesting activities ongoing on social media – some of which includes, pictures showing the beginning of the decade and the end of it, everyone seems to be thankful for something in the out going decade.”

According to him, since its global debut in 2009, Vivo had produced and shipped well over 10 million smartphones across the world with each device debuting industry leading features. The Vivo V7 and V7plusdevices launched at the Mobile World Congress showcases the brand’s innovative spirit as these devices were the first smartphones to spot an elevating 24MP front camera from APEX.

“In January 2018, smartphone company once again introduced the first In-Display Fingerprint sensor at a time when the industry standard was having a fingerprint sensor either at the rear of the device or on the home button – surprisingly, over one year after the release of the technology, some brands couldn’t still deliver it to end users.

“This year, Vivo expanded into the Nigeria mobile phone market with the launch of its flagship product – the V17 Pro, which debuts yet another industry leading technology, the Dual Pop Up Selfie Camera. The device houses six cameras in all including a 60MP AI Quad Rear Camera. The Dual Pop Up Front Camera also has the Selfie Softlight which helps to capture clear pictures in lowlight environments while the rear camera has a combination of lenses including the macro that helps capture tiny details of closeup shots. This camera also has a Pose Master which somehow suggests poses for users when taking photos,” Wang said.

Asides being at the forefront of innovation, Vivo has also been engaged in activities that interests its consumers – such as becoming the official smartphone brand sponsor of the 2018 FIFA World Cup as well as that of 2022. Another is contracting product placement with Marvel Studios for Captain America and also announcing its sponsorship with PUBG Mobile. With these activities, the brand continues to stay connected to its consumers, Wang added.

According to him, “As the new decade starts, competition will get fiercer and despite the numerous technological innovations that will emerge, consumers will mostly be thrilled by brands that not only deliver value but also aligns with their interests.”