Verdict in al-Bashir’s Corruption Trial Expected Saturday

A verdict in the corruption trial of Sudan’s ousted president Omar al-Bashir is expected to be delivered on Saturday.

The court in the capital of Khartoum heard final testimonies in the case on Nov. 16, including that of the government’s auditor.

After being overthrown during a military coup on April 11, al-Bashir was found to be in possession of large sums of local and foreign currency, as well as other assets, without legal justification.

While the former president admitted he had received 25 million dollars from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Al-Bashir, who was in power for 30 years, was deposed when members of the military arrested him after months of nationwide anti-government protests.

He is currently being detained in Kobar prison – where he once sent many of his political opponents and which is a far cry from his luxurious palace.

According to his lawyers, al-Bashir was summoned this week to answer questions about the coup that brought him to power in 1989 and the killing of protesters earlier this year.

He is also wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) in the Hague for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Sudan’s Darfur region.

It is still unclear whether or not he will be handed over.

Despite the international warrant for his arrest since 2009, al-Bashir managed to travel to several countries in recent years, including Arab and African nations.

The north-eastern African country of Sudan is currently ruled by a transitional civilian government and is one of the world’s 25 poorest countries. (dpa/NAN)