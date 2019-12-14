SWIT Moves to Bridge Tax Education Gap

The Society of Women in Taxation (SWIT), Lagos Chapter, has identified poor tax knowledge as one of the factors abetting non-compliance to tax payment in the country.

The society, which paid a courtesy visit to PricewaterhouseCoppers (PwC) in Lagos, recently, stated that its programmes were being designed to close tax education gap, amidst other tax issues in the country.

Speaking during the visit, Lagos State Chairperson of SWIT, Dr. Titilayo Fowokan, restated the goals of the society to promote tax awareness and education, interprete and influence tax policies such that will favour members, women entrepreneurs and the country at large.

She identified these areas as gaps that needed to be addressed wholistically to foster good relationship between tax payers and tax authority.

She said: “In realising our objectives, we have been engaging women at personal and group level to boost their knowledge on taxation and we intend to do more. In particular, we are keen about laying tax foundation for the young ones which informed our school engagement programme like debates, quiz and essay competitions.”

Fowokan also agreed with the position of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group, (NESG) that Nigerians were willing to pay their taxes given proper education and expenditure transparency by the government.

She explained the society’s trust for PwC as a dependable partner, with history and resource that were capable of stirring the achievement of society’s objectives.

While calling for more women involvement in taxation, she urged policy makers to recognise the contributions of professional tax women into tax policy decisions as well as provide gender friendly in-house policies for members in tax administration.

In his remark, Tax Partner, PwC Nigeria, Russell Eastaugh, lauded the steps of the society in improving tax reception in the country while assuring of the firm’s full support.

He also encouraged members to improve themselves professionally so as to be a stronger force in the field.