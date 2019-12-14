Pete Edochie, Kcee, Nkem Owo to Grace ‘Family Fun Fair’

Tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, all roads would lead to Okpara Square, in Enugu, for Family Fun Fair with Nani Boi and Friends. The event, which is powered by Nani Boi Foundation, promises to be lots of fun with games, music and comedy from top Nigerian celebrities, as well as massive empowerment of less privileged people.

According to the organiser, Nnaemeka Charles Eze, popularly known as Nani Boi, more than 100 poor people would be given N10,000 each for Christmas while thousands of others would go home with special gift items, and few others will be awarded scholarships.

“There will be games and competitions and participants will be well compensated. We also have bouncing castles and the likes for kids to enjoy while Bestie Noodles would serve well cooked noodles. The idea behind it is for families to gather under one umbrella, have fun, eat, drink, dance, merry, win cash gifts and other gift items. In fact, it’s a way my friends and I, want to support families this season and as well give them fun/entertainment like never before. It’s an annual event and this is the maiden edition. Enugu state government is supporting us and we are also partnering with them and the police to ensure tight security.” he said.

Family Fun Fair with Nani Boi and Friends will be graced by the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his cabinet members, as well as other top celebrities like Pete Edochie, Nkem Owo, Tony Oneweek, Yul Edochie, Kcee, Slow Dog, Rachael Okonkwo, Mr. Raw, Harry B.