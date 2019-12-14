‘New Jaguar F-TYPE Offers Greater Driver Reward’

By Bennett Oghifo

The new Jaguar F-TYPE is imbued with ideal balance of beautiful design, visceral performance and outstanding dynamics that has always made it unique, and now the definitive Jaguar sports car offers even greater driver reward.

A statement by the automaker said the new F-TYPE’s range of powerful, responsive engines includes four-six-and eight-cylinder options with outputs from 221kW to 423kW – a breadth of choice unrivalled in its segment. All are matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

Each engine is equipped with an active exhaust system, which is switchable either as an option or as standard. Customers who choose the 423kW supercharged V8 benefit from the new Quiet Start function, which ensures a more subtle, refined sound – the electrically-actuated bypass valves in the rear silencer remain closed until they automatically open up under load, releasing the signature roar fundamental to the F-TYPE driving experience.

If desired, Quiet Start can be over-ridden by selecting Dynamic Mode or by pressing the switchable exhaust button before starting the engine. The distinctive crackle and pop on the overrun synonymous with F-TYPE, remains, with sounds meticulously tuned to suit the distinctive character of each model. Highly efficient, close-coupled particulate filters make them even cleaner and ensure that every F-TYPE meets the most stringent emissions regulations worldwide.

The filters are neatly integrated into the after-treatment system and trap ultrafine particles as the exhaust gas passes through them. Under normal driving conditions, the trapped particles will be oxidised into CO2 and the filter regenerated whenever the driver lifts off the accelerator.

The new F-TYPE R: visceral performance, outstanding dynamics

The new F-TYPE R continues to set the benchmark for truly involving, driver-focused sports cars. Just as its design has evolved, so too has the 5.0-litre supercharged V8 at its heart. It now generates 423kW and 700Nm of torque; increases of 18kW and 20Nm compared to the previous model.

Taking all of the learning accrued from the development of the limited-edition, 320km/h Jaguar XE SV Project 8, the Quickshift transmissions in the new F-TYPE R has been meticulously recalibrated for a more engaging driving experience. The new F-TYPE R offers even faster, crisper gear changes when the driver commands shifts manually via the steering wheel-mounted paddles or the SportShift gear selector. Both upshifts and downshifts are more immediate and give an even more connected and responsive feel.

Combined with the torque on-demand all-wheel drive system with Jaguar’s Intelligent Driveline Dynamics (IDD) control technology, this delivers truly extraordinary performance and immediate throttle response in all gears and in all conditions. Acceleration from 0-100km/h takes just 3.7 seconds, while the maximum speed is electronically-limited to 300km/h.

The bespoke calibration to IDD and to the rear electronic active differential (EAD) ensure optimum torque distribution between the front and rear axles and across the rear axle. Combined with a new calibration for the Dynamic Stability Control system, this enhances traction and dynamics – on all surfaces and in all weathers – while maintaining the F-TYPE R’s rear-wheel drive feel and handling balance.

Aluminium double wishbone front and rear suspension and a recalibrated state-of-the-art electric power-assisted steering (EPAS) system offering an even more connected feel are fundamental to the car’s immediate and intuitive responses to every driver input.

Matched to new springs and anti-roll bars, the chassis is further enhanced by the continuously-variable dampers at the core of Jaguar’s Adaptive Dynamics system. The valves inside each damper and the control algorithms have been recalibrated to improve both low-speed comfort and high-speed control.

The unique tune for the Torque Vectoring by Braking system enables even more precise control of the braking applied to the inner wheels to further mitigate understeer – even at high corner entry speeds.

The rear knuckles are now aluminium die castings, which, together with new, larger wheel bearings and revised upper ball joints increase camber and toe stiffness by 37 per cent and 41 per cent respectively. This results in more precise control of the tyre contact patch, which translates to an even more connected steering feel.

Fitted as standard with large 380mm and 376mm front and rear brake discs, the F-TYPE R can be specified with Jaguar’s Carbon Ceramic Matrix (CCM) braking system. Featuring even larger 398mm and 380mm discs and six- and four-piston monobloc calipers with a distinctive yellow finish, this system delivers exceptional braking performance with outstanding fade resistance. The brake prefill system ensures consistent pedal feel, stop after stop.

The specially-developed 265/35/ZR20 and 305/30/ZR20 Pirelli P Zero tyres are 10mm wider than before and provide exceptional levels of grip. These are paired to new 10-spoke, 20-inch wheels in Gloss Black with contrast Diamond-Turned finish and are exclusive to the new F-TYPE R.

The core F-TYPE range: unrivalled choice in the sports car segment

F-TYPE’s familiar and ever-popular supercharged 3.0-litre V6 develops 280kW and 460Nm of torque and is defined by its linear power delivery and willingness to rev. Drivers are rewarded by a unique, hard-edged exhaust note from the two large centre tailpipes. The V6 is also offered with a choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, and benefits from a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The pairing of Jaguar’s sports car with the 221kW 2.0-litre turbocharged Ingenium engine delivers enhanced agility and improved efficiency and affordability. This is a true F-TYPE, with its own unique character. This model retains the performance expected from the F-TYPE, and can accelerate from 0-100km/h in only 5.7 seconds and achieve a top speed of 155mph.

The turbocharged engine’s high maximum torque of 400Nm generated from just 1,500rpm, together with technologies including fully variable control of intake valve lift, integrated exhaust manifold and twin-scroll turbocharger with ceramic ball bearings, delivers exceptional response throughout the rev range. It also makes this the most efficient F-TYPE in the range, with fuel economy of 8.1l/100km and CO2 emissions of 184g/km (NEDC-equivalent).

Jaguar Land Rover’s 3D-printed paw ensures new vehicles are top dog

Jaguar Land Rover has developed a unique 3D-printed dog paw to help engineers assess the durability of future cars – with a little help from Yogi the Labrador and the new Land Rover Defender.

The ‘RoboYogi’ paw was used to test the rear bumper’s ability to withstand a dog’s claws scraping the paint before and after dog walks, with results showing it can withstand more than a decade of use by dogs – highlighting how Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles are designed to meet the demands of owners’ lifestyles.

Yogi the Labrador, a resident at the National Guide Dog Breeding Centre, was tasked with jumping in and out of the new Land Rover Defender boot, with every step recorded by pressure mapping technology. The data allowed the team to benchmark this real-world outdoor scenario against ‘RoboYogi’; from how a mid-sized dog clambers in and out, to the pressure applied by the claws and the pads on its feet.

Nine-year-old Yogi’s paw was then used to model and 3D-print a spring-loaded replica, allowing the claws to follow contours and apply pressure evenly across the bumper. Spring-loaded claws also proved a cost-effective solution as they are easily replaceable.

The life-like paw is now used by Jaguar Land Rover to complete a standard 5,000 cycle abrasion test; during which ‘RoboYogi’ scratches the panel at random ten times followed by a linear scratch to one side, before repeating the process.

The new Land Rover Defender proved to be the ideal testbed because of its iconic side-hinged door featuring a flat rear bumper for dogs to climb onto, compared to the more traditional split tailgate or rounded boot opening on other Land Rover models.

The new method was developed collaboratively across Jaguar Land Rover by experts in Materials Engineering team, working with the Additive Manufacturing and Robotic Engineering teams.

Julie Nicholls, Senior Engineer in Materials Engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, explains: “Our performance testing covers plenty of scenarios that our cosmetic parts are exposed to, but sometimes we have to think outside the laboratory to come up with bespoke solutions. Creating globally renowned vehicles means applying a quality mindset at every stage of a product’s lifecycle to ensure we meet the needs of our customers’ lifestyles. In this case we were able to achieve it by getting a dog, printing a paw and using a robot.”

Prioritising the comfort and safety of our furry friends is a well-trodden path for Land Rover, which offers a range of Pet Packs on the Discovery, including a full height luggage partition, a loadspace rubber mat, and loadspace liner tray.

Suzanne Boggan, Dog Care and Welfare Supervisor from the National Guide Dog Breeding Centre, said: “Whether you are the proud owner of a pet dog or – as is the case with our dogs – they play an even more vital working role, we recognise the importance of working with responsible manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover to ensure vehicles are fit to carry animals safely. We were delighted Yogi could lend a paw to the engineers – we hope it will help more design teams make future models easier for our canine companions to get in and out of.”

The Jaguar Land Rover Additive Manufacturing Centre produces more than 80,000 parts a year for a variety of applications, including functional prototyping, design mock-ups and manufacturing assembly aids and fixtures. Jaguar Land Rover is also able to 3D print parts for production cars with the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 – the most extreme performance Jaguar ever – one of the first to use them.