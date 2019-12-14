Iheanacho Set for 100th Premier League Appearance

Kelechi Iheanacho is in line to become the fifteenth player classed as a Nigerian by the Premier League to make 100 or more appearances in the English top-flight since the 1992-1993 season.

Shola Ameobi, Nwankwo Kanu, Yakubu Aiyegbeni, John Obi Mikel, Joseph Yobo, Victor Moses, Victor Anichebe, Celestine Babayaro, Efan Ekoku, Peter Odemwingie, Austin Okocha, Alex Iwobi, Dickson Etuhu and Wilfred Ndidi previously reached that milestone and Iheanacho is the only Nigerian-born player that can join the illustrious list before the end of the 2019-2020 campaign.

The Taye Academy product made his Premier League debut against Watford on August 29, 2015, replacing Raheem Sterling in the 89th minute.

Iheanacho played 46 matches for Manchester City before sealing a move to Leicester City, for whom he has played 53 games.

Should he feature in Leicester City’s next league match versus Norwich City today, he will be aged 23 years and 72 days.

Iheanacho’s 99 games so far consisted of 29 starts and 70 appearances as a substitute, while he has logged 3,118 minutes and scored 18 goals.

He has scored against thirteen different clubs in the Premier League namely Aston Villa, Everton, Huddersfield, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Brom, Hull City, Southampton, Bournemouth, Manchester United, Swansea, Stoke and Crystal Palace.