CDF Annual Boxing Competition Gets Dec 14 Date

The annual Child Dignity Foundation boxing tournament will get underway tomorrow with kids with potentials come around to display their skills in the sports at the National Stadium in Lagos.

Founder of Child Dignity Foundation, Mrs Amaka Awogu, announced during the week that the annual boxing competition is for kids within Lagos State. has announced Saturday, 14th of December as date for the 7th edition of its annual boxing competition for kids within Lagos state.

The event, which is in its 7th edition will hold at the Brai Ayonote boxing gymnasium inside the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos state by 10 am prompt.

The CEO of the child advocacy organisation geared towards championing the rights of children said that all plans are now concluded to organise another hitch free event.

“This program helps to build the mental wellbeing of these young ones. It instils discipline in them and helps develops their self-esteem.

“This programme has helped in so many ways by exposing young talents to best boxing coaches in Nigeria and awarding scholarships to the outstanding ones. “This year’s event promises to be great as the stakes are high, more children from different regions in the state especially kids from Strong Tower Academy and more female boxers will be in attendance,” Awogu explained.

This 2019 edition tagged POTENTIAL will see kids horn their skills under carefully selected boxing coaches led by former National Champion, Jerry Okorodudu.

According to plans by the organisers of the program launched in 2012, more attention will be given to female boxers like never before with more bouts to be introduced.

Weighing of boxers will be done on Friday, 13th, December at the same venue while the boxers will battle for glory on Saturday.