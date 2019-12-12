Swine Disease: Lagos Begins Disinfection of Markets

The Lagos State government has commenced a state–wide disinfection and decontamination of 17 major live bird markets across the state.

This was disclosed in statement signed by the Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture, Jide Lawal.

According to the statement, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Gbolahan Lawal, explained that the exercise was aimed at preventing the spread of the deadly swine disease particularly during the yuletide when the demand for live bird increases.

Lawal, who urged members of the Live Bird Marketers Association of Nigeria and all stakeholders to give their full support and cooperation in order to ensure the success of the exercise, listed the markets where the disinfection and decontamination would take place to include the following.

According to the statement; “Olaleye live bird Market, Somolu, Awolowo live bird Market, Mushin; Mushin Main live bird Market; Bolade (Arena) live bird Market, Oshodi; Mile 12 live bird Market; Ketu live bird Market, Kosofe; Ejina live bird Market, Ikorodu and Agege Isale Oja live bird Market, Agege.

“Others are Agege Oja Oba live bird Market; Abattoir live bird Market, Agege; Idera New Garage live bird market; Alayabiagba live bird Market, Ajegunle; Jankara live bird market, Lagos Island; Oyingbo Main live bird market; Alaba Rago live bird Market; Alaba Suuru live bird market and Ikotun live bird market,” he listed.