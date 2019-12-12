5,000 Nigerians Benefit from Free Cervical, Diabetes, HBP Screening

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

Over 5,000 persons have benefited from diabetes, hypertension, cervical and breast cancer free screening, which was facilitated by MITEDA Wellness Initiative, a nongovernmental organisation and in collaboration with the Lagos State government.

Also, in its advocacy towards capacity building, the NGO which has spread its tentacles to some states with the hope of including Nasarawa and Plateau states, is set to bring in US-based renowned eye experts for rare eye surgeries and capacity building.

Convener and Founder, MITEDA Wellness Initiative, Dr. Funmilola Williams Daudu stated this in Abuja when the organisation paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Paullen Tallen, and made her a life matron of the organisation.

She said in the forthcoming outreach, the organisation will again screen for diabetes, hypertension, cervical cancer, and there would be eye examination, oral surgery, as well as glasses and treatment for all sorts of ailments which are at no cost at all.

“By 2020, we are going to bring in some renowned eye experts to do some rare eye surgeries and to also build the capacity of the eye experts. We have collaborated with Lagos State and the experts will be coming from March 8 to 15.

“We have over 200 volunteers. Breast and cervical issues are not like fever that you can feel someone’s temperature. Among the volunteers, we had many who were screened and were positive. We are not leaving anybody out of it. When you screen, you get to know your status,” she said.

The minister in response, thanked the convener for the good work which involves all, especially women and children, and for giving them hope in the society.

While calling on other organisations to emulate MITEDA Wellness Initiative by giving back to the society, she pledged her support to the NGO, saying that “anything that gives hope to humanity is what the Ministry of Women Affairs is all about” and prayed that those positively affected by the NGO will in turn reach out to others.

So far, the NGO has had six engagements, and has organised a building capacity programme for nurses in Ondo State and has also championed a crusade titled “Operation kit the child” where school children have been provided with uniforms and school shoes.