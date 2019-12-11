Wole Soyinka Centre Exonerates Osinbajo on Award

The Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo chose not to attend its presentation of Anti-Corruption Defender Award to him.

The centre changed its earlier position that Osinbajo’s award presentation was postponed to protest the ill-treatment of convener of the #RevolutionNow movement, Omoyele Sowore.

Osinbajo had released a copy of a letter informing the WSCIJ of his inability to attend the award presentation, insisting that it would be “insensitive” to attend the event with the recent development concerning Sowore’s rearrest.

In a statement issued yesterday, WSCIJ’s Executive Director, Motunrayo Alaka, said, “We were wrong and the Vice-President is right.

“WSCIJ accepts the statement from the Vice President’s Office as the true position on its intended award to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

“An in-house communication gap caused the difference in the use of language and we accept responsibility for this.

“The WSCIJ stands by its intention to award the Vice President the Integrity Specialty of its Anti-Corruption Defender Award.”