Winners Emerge in Cussons Baby Competition

The 2019 edition of the Cussons Baby Moments Competition, organised by Cussons Baby, a brand of PZ Cussons, has produced a new set of winners. At an event held in Lagos recently, the organisers crowned its Baby of the Year and promised stakeholders that the next edition would be bigger and better.

According to the organisers, following tough deliberations by the independent panel of judges, comprising veteran Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott; actor, Deyemi Okanlawon; and food and lifestyle blogger Yemisi Odusanya, baby Nathaniel Adeoye was crowned the Cussons Baby of the Year 2019, winning the grand prize of N1 million and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products.

The 1st runner-up was Baby Lewis Grant, who won a prize of N750, 000 and a year’s of Cussons Baby products while the 2nd runner-up was Baby Einstein Durosimi, who won N500, 000 and a year’s supply of Cussons Baby products. In the Special Categories, Oluwadarasimi Olaniyan won the prize for Best Concept and Composition; Louisa Fabiyi won the prize for Best Candid Shot, and Praise Nsed-Ogar walked away with the Best Toothy Smile prize. These special category winners each received N50, 000 and a 3-month supply of Cussons Baby products.

The event was well-attended and included members of the PZ Leadership team, as well as the brand team which included Head of Marketing, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, PZ Cussons, Charles Nnochiri; Dipo Dawodu, Finance Director, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, PZ Cussons; Human Resources Director, PZ Cussons, Joyce Coker; Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, Personal Care, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji; Brand Manager, Cussons Baby, Yosola Nwachukwu, amongst others.

Speaking on this year’s competition and the milestones of the Cussons Baby brand, Group Brand Development and Activation Manager, PZ Cussons Consumer SBU, Charity Ilevbare-Adeniji, said the event provided a unique opportunity for the Cussons Baby Moments Competition to further establish itself as the quintessential Nigerian baby competition.