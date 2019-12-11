HASAL MFB Board Appoints Njoel-Ezeugo MD

The Board of HASAL Microfinance Bank Limited has appointed Mrs. Nwanna Njoel-Ezeugo as the new managing director/chief executive officer of the bank.

The bank said in a statement that the change in leadership position was in line with industry regulatory guidelines, which require that a CEO of any of the lenders should not hold office more for than 10 years.

Njoel-Ezeugo, a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and certified a microfinance expert, takes over from Mr. Rogers Augustine Nwoke, the founder and pioneer MD/CEOf the bank who, during his 11 years tenure, grew the MfB then from a unit MfB to a state MfB, with its current capital base standing at over N2 billion.

Nwoke, a Fellow of ICAN with over 26 years experience, spanning the broad spectrum of the banking industry, positioned HASAL MfB from one of the least players to become, through huge investments in technology, human resources and critical infrastructure, one of the 10 leading MfBs in the country currently.

Speaking about the change in the bank’s leadership, Nwoke, who is also the President of National Association of Microfinance Banks (NAMB), expressed satisfaction with the performance of the bank’s board and management over the years and charged the staff to support the new MD so that “our dream of making HASAL MfB the foremost player in the microfinance sub-sector and chief driver of financial inclusion in the country can be achieved soon.”

Before her appointment, Njoel-Ezeugo had had more than 30 years serving in senior management positions in the banking industry, leaving ACCION Microfinance Bank Ltd as the Chief Commercial Officer, after over 10 years in the MfB. During the period, she led the implementation of various successful projects and she is a strong advocate of integrity, ethical standards and hard work.

She promised to bring her wealth of experience to bear on the operations of HASAL MfB and consolidate on the achievements of her predecessor.

“I will leverage the human capital and technology resources to position the bank as number one in service efficiency and professionalism in the years ahead. To do this, I am counting on the support of the board, management, our hard working employees and our customers, who are the king and the reasons for our being in business,” Njoel-Ezeugo said.