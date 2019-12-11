Dozie Ikedife: A Dirge to an Icon

By Kene Ikedife
From milestones and targets
To motivation and progress
From failures and setbacks
To moving ahead and success
You stood strong with us
Through all these things
Your leadership is what
Has given us wings…
A true father indeed…
Ikenga Nnewi… A true son of the soil
A title truly deserved and earned
The people drew strength from you
One who struggles for his kinsmen
Not afraid to be at the forefront
Dogged about everything he believed in
A true custodian of the Igbo culture
A true leader indeed…
Rare combination of vision and fairness
Unsurpassed efficiency and excellence
Exceptional dedication to Nnewi’s growth
Unparalleled service to the community
Pathfinder of grassroot development
You were a true agent of political change
You remain an inspiration to us all Chief
A true leader indeed…
Now that you’ve joined the whisperers
365 days have indeed gone by so fast
You have seen so much change
And you have been part of it all
You are sorely missed everyday
By us, who you taught at every chance
And all who witnessed your leadership
We will foster the continuity of your legacy
A true leader indeed…
First Chairman of Community Council
President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo
Your tenure still stands unmatched
The smiles you put on student’s faces
Through Dozie Ikedife Annual Medal & prize
To the countless social amenities
The employment opportunities
You were a great asset to our community
Your selflessness is a model to follow
A true leader indeed…
Your humility is second to none
Your kindness goes before you
You were a true elder statesman
A renowned medical practitioner
A phenomenal philanthropist
A relentless environmentalist
A teachers teacher
A preachers preacher
A politician extraordinaire
An exceptional father
A loving husband
A true leader indeed…
Our hearts pray for you everyday
We are humbled to be blessed by you
Words are really not enough to describe you
The void you left behind cannot be filled nor forgotten
Your memories live with us everyday
And we will continue to honor you with our actions
A true icon indeed…
To a true father and leader.
*Kene Ikedife is son of late Dr. Dozie Ikedife