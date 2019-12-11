Detained Journalist, Agba Jalingo Petitions Chief Judge over Case

The publisher of CrossRiverWatch, Agba Jalingo, has petitioned the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Justice John Tsoho, asking for his case to be reassigned to another judge.

Jalingo, who is standing trial on charges bordering on conspiracy, terrorism, treasonable felony and attempt to topple the government of Cross River, said Justice Simon Amobeda, hearing the case can no longer be trusted.

Jalingo’s demand comes after Amobeda was allegedly caught in a leaked audio, saying the journalist’s life was in the court’s hands.

TheCable had published a story on how the judge accused Olumide Fusika, Jalingo’s counsel, of arrogance and attempting to intimidate the court.

In a letter dated November 27 and addressed to Chief Judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja, John Tsoho, Jalingo said Amobeda had repeatedly made statements implying that judgment in his court is a matter of favour rather than law and justice.

“As Justice Simon Amobeda also reportedly stated in the secret audio recording, the charge on which he is to try me ‘is a criminal matter that the punishment carries death penalty.’ The charge I am to face trial on is based on some trumped-up allegations by Governor Benedict Ayade of Cross River State, and I am eager to meet it head-on-head and defend myself and establish my innocence before the court of law and justice,” he wrote in the letter.