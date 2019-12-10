Ganduje Appoints Sanusi as Chairman of Traditional Rulers

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje o, appointed Kano Emir, Muhammad Sanusi II as the Chairman of Kano State Council of Traditional Rulers.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Anwar and made available to reporters.

The statement said that in view of the powers conferred on Governor Ganduje by Section 4 (2) (g) and Section 5((1) (2) of the Kano State Emirate Councils Law 2019,

the governor has appointed Emir Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano Emirate, as Chairman Kano State Council of Chiefs.

Among other members of the State Council of Chiefs are all other four First Class Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye and Gaya, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Dr. Tafida Abubakar (Autan Bawo), Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II and Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir, who are also automatic members of the Council, as enshrined in the State Emirate Council Law.

“Also Section 4(2) gives other members as Secretary to the State Government, Commissioner for Local Government, five Chairmen of Local Government Councils – one each from the Local Government Council where the Emir’s palace is situated. Others according to this Section comprise at least 10 Kingmakers, two each from the five Emirates mentioned under Section 3(1) of the Law, Chief Imam of each Emirate,” the statement said.

Other members include a representative of the Business Community from each Emirate to be appointed by the governor.

Alhaji Dalhat Al-Hamsad and Alhaji Auwalu Abdullahi Rano have been appointed by the governor, as two of them.

The appointment takes effect from yesterday, December 9, 2019.

The governor has also directed that the Chairman shall immediately summon the inaugural meeting of the council in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Ganduje urges all the council members to utilise the opportunity to serve the people in the state and to strengthen the Emirates and the traditional system of administration in the state by advising the state government, more particularly on security matters.