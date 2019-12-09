PDP Wins All 21 LG Chairmanship Seats in Adamawa

Daji Sani in Yola

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has clinched all the 21 chairmen seats in the last Saturday local government polls held in Adamawa State.

The Chairman of Adamawa State Independence Electoral Commission (ADSIEC), Mallam Isa Shetima, stated this while declaring the polls results yesterday in his office in Yola.

The election results indicated that the PDP scored the highest number of votes in all the 21 local government areas in the state. However, the former Secretary to the Government of Federation (SGF) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babachir Lawal, yesterday said there was no election in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

Lawal, in a statement in Yola, accused Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of being bias in the conduct of the local government poll, despite his earlier promised of open, free and credible polls in the state.

He said he left his Hong Local Government Area at exactly 3.00 p. m on Saturday and there was no sign that for the conduct of any election. He added that the development angered some youths in the area which led to a protests by barricading roads.

Lawal explained that it took the intervention of some elders to stop the protest and calm the angry youths.

However, THISDAY checks in Hong Local Government Area revealed contrary opinion.

Speaking with our correspondent, Chief Moses Titus of Kala’a of Mission Unit in Banshika Ward, Hong Local Government described the elections in Hong as very peaceful, free and fair.

He added that there were no protests in Hong, alleging that some politicians could cook up stories or fabricate all kinds of lies so that electoral umpire could cancel the polls.

“Who told you there was no election in Hong? That is a blatant lies. I don’t belong to any political party. But I can tell you election took place on Saturday. Please dispel all rumours. In fact, no youths protested or barricaded any road.

“Though there was low turnout, the election was crisis-free. The presence of security men will not allow anybody to foment trouble,” he said.

Some APC leaders like the present SGF, Boss Mustapha; Minister of FCT, Mohammed Bello; among others have expressed reservations about the Saturday poll in Adamawa State.