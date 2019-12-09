Obaseki reiterates resolve to curb corruption, sustain transparency, probity in govt

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has reiterated his resolve to curb corruption in government by deploying technology in engendering transparency and probity and also improving workers’ welfare so as to discourage them from seeking undue benefit in the line of duty.

The governor said this in commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day marked every December 9 by the United Nations and its agencies.

The governor said that a lot of reforms have been implemented in the state, targeted at ensuring corrupt tendencies are checked, noting, “We are well aware that there is a tendency to abuse one’s office to enrich oneself. That is why we have taken a tough stance on misdemeanor and corrupt acts.”

He said the Edo State Government has collaborated with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in prosecuting public officials that run afoul of the law, even as ties are being strengthened with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in curbing corruption in the public service.

He said, “We have a number of government officials who are facing trial as a result of our stance that those who abuse their offices answer to the crime. This has happened in the state civil service as well as the local government level, where some chairmen were found wanting and have been removed through the instrumentality of the law.”

He stressed that the state government will continue to provide leadership in ensuring probity and transparency in government with its open governance system and its subscription to ideals and pacts that allow its book to be open to scrutiny by members of the public, especially with documents such as the budget.

The governor added that another strategy to cut off corruption is the automation of government processes as well as the improvement of workers’ welfare, which ensures they are well motivated to deliver on the job and shun corrupt tendencies.