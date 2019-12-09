Malami to Represent Buhari at Rwanda’s Anti-corruption Award

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) will represent President Muhammadu Buhari at the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony on December 9 in Kigali, Rwanda.

President Buhari is attending the award event in his capacity as the African Union (AU) Champion of the fight against corruption.

The award ceremony is part of activities commemorating the International Anti-Corruption Day recognised and celebrated on every December 9.

According to a statement issued by the Special Assistant Media and Public Relations office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami would deliver President Buhari’s address to world leaders on Nigeria’s giant strides and positive development in the fight against corruption.

“Nigeria is also invited to attend Kusi Idea Festival tagged: ‘The next sixty years in Africa’, which the government of Rwanda is hosting in collaboration with the Rwandan Nation Media Group, and he (Malami) is expected to address world leaders,” the media aide said.

The statement noted that the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award is presented to individuals and institutions for their contribution to the global fight against corruption at local, national or international level.

The event is the fourth edition of the Sheikh Tamim International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award and is organised by the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Centre in Doha, Qatar.

“The Anti-Corruption Excellence Award (ACE Award) serves as a tool to highlight exemplary and noteworthy actions and good practices on a global platform, and to assess, promote, collect and disseminate anti-corruption models from all over the world.

“The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who would be on a working visit to Rwanda, is expected to hand out the awards to winners from all over the world.

“Four categories of the ACE Award are presented in recognition of the diverse efforts and areas of excellence in the global fight against corruption,” the statement added.

The categories include Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement, Innovation; Academic Research and Education; and Youth Creativity and Engagement.

According to the organisers of the annual event, the ACE Award aims to raise awareness, support and solidarity to combat corruption and encourage new initiatives in pursuit of corruption-free societies.