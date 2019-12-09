Group Empowers 10,000 in Lagos Community

TGI Distri recently stormed the Sari Iganmu Community to brighten up the Christmas celebration for the underprivileged kids and adults in the community.

The outreach tagged: ‘Terra Cares4Naija, was TGI Distri’s effort to spread love, care, smiles and give meals as over one thousand residents of the community were served nutritious meals, shared in the care, love and fun.

The group was received by the leaders of Sari Iganmu community amidst music and dancing by the residents who turned up in large numbers.

Speaking at the outreach, the Media and Activations Manager, TGI Distri Limited (Marketers of Terra Seasoning Cubes, Renew Starch amongst others), Mrs Nnenna Onyenacho, said: “The TerraCares4Naija initiative is true to the values which make Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group a responsible business entity in Nigeria. Through the TerraCares4Naija initiative, we aim to put beautiful smiles on the faces of over 10,000 fellow Nigerians till Christmas.”

She added that the initiative has already provided over five thousand meals to five communities which includes Agege, Ikorodu, Makoko, Iwaya, Ajegunle and now Sari Iganmu.

Welcoming the team to the community, the leader and Baale of Afagbon in Sari Iganmu, Mr Azeez Arisekola, said it was the first time they would experience love, fun and be provided with free nutritious meals as a community.