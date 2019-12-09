APC Accuses PDP, Atiku of Spreading Lies, Justifies Sowore’s Re-arrest

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate in the 2019 general election, Atiku Abubakar, of spreading of lies on the re-arrest of the Convener of #RevolutionNow, Mr. Omoyele Sowore.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, in a statement issued yesterday said that Atiku in his statement particularly accused the DSS of attacking the presiding judge among other lies being chorused by the PDP and their hirelings.

He noted that documentary evidence such as videos and pictures have shown that the tales are a complete ruse until anyone is able to present a contrary evidence.

Issa-Onilu stated: “If Atiku’s intervention was sincere, having realised the truth, he has not deemed it proper to apologise to Nigerians for misinforming them on the incident. Instead, he hangs shamelessly on his lies. A commentator has correctly described Atiku as “the king of the bandwagon.”

The party spokesman noted that the PDP and Atiku, in their dubious attempt at painting the APC government bad by all means, have chosen to exercise no restraint whatsoever in spreading falsehood.

Issa-Onilu stressed that the ruling party would continue to reiterate the need for Nigerians to be wary of these people who are bent on bringing the country down.

He said the APC rejected the inciting messages and criminal antics of some individuals and partisans who have embarked on a campaign of calumny against this administration and are calling for a forceful takeover of government, describing them as cowards and enemies of Nigeria.

Issa-Onilu stressed that the ruling party would not be drawn into arguments over the powers of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest and re-arrest Sowore over his actions and utterances.

He explained that the constitutional mandate of the DSS already addresses that, while the presidency had clarified that the DSS does not necessarily need the president’s permission in all cases to carry out its essential and constitutional responsibilities.

He said that whether Sowore flouted any of his bail conditions or staged the incident in court is another matter which the court and prosecuting agency should address.

The party called on Nigerians to look at the issue of Sowore’s arrest and subsequent trial dispassionately and devoid of the skewed narratives and sentiments being propagated by the likes of Atiku and PDP.

Issa-Onilu stated that Sowore contested and woefully lost the 2019 presidential election, garnering a meagre 33,953 votes compared to the winner, President Muhammadu Buhari, who polled over 15 million votes. “He left the country afterwards and held talks, with pictures to prove, with another wanted secessionist. He returned to the country and openly threatened to lead a violent revolution against a democratically elected government.”