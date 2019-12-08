DONJAZZY Promises 1 Million Naira to a Category of the Beatz Awards

Mavin Record Honcho, Don Jazzy over the weekend was honored with an award tagged ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ by the organizers of ’The Beatz Awards’, The legendary producer was honoured for his contribution to the music industry and had an award category renamed after him.

According to the Chief Executive Officer, Beatz Awards, Elijah John,in an interview noted that former ‘The New Discovery Producer category’ will now be called the ‘DON JAZZY NEW DISCOVERY PRODUCER’. While receiving the award at the Shell Hall, Muson centre, Onikan, Lagos; In his humble and generous nature, Don Jazzy added a twist to the newly formed category by adding N1 million cash prize to the winner from next year’s edition. He however thanked the organizers for the award and commended them for their constitency over the years.

“One of the great things about the fifth edition is that a category is created in the name of Donjazzy, and the winner will be going home with 1 million Naira come next year, the way this is going to work is that, the new producers coming up with hit songs would be shortlisted for this category, and the best five will go into a battle whereby voting will commence for the best in the year of review. We want to thank Donjazzy for the gestures of supporting this with a cash reward and we also want to thank the sponsors for believing in what we do”, said Elijah.

The fifth edition of the awards was hosted by popular musician, Dr. Sid and the crowd was thrilled by amazing performances from Johnny Drille, Idyll, Reil C and top comedians like Emmaohmygod, Deeone, Omobaba, Phronesis among others.