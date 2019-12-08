Bvlgari Dubai Partners Emirates to Entice Nigerian Travellers

By Demola Ojo

The Dubai-based Bvlgari Resorts and Residences in partnership with Emirates Airline, is encouraging Nigerian travellers to experience its luxurious five-star property in Dubai.

Recently released visitor figures to Dubai reveal that Nigerian travellers rank first in Africa and are in the top 20 globally. Against this backdrop, the renowned Bvlgari Resorts and Residences, rated by many as the best in Dubai, recently hosted an exclusive dinner in Lagos to meet with CEOs of leading travel agencies and tour companies.

Barely two years old, the classy property is a destination of choice for visitors seeking the feel of a private house and the solitude of an island but situated minutes from the heart of the vibrant city of Dubai and its cultural attractions.

According to Director of Sales, Bvlgari Resorts Dubai, Saeed Shehata, “We have chosen to partner with Emirates Airline and Emirates Holidays to encourage Nigerians experience the highest class of hotel luxury.

“Nigeria is an important market for us. We have very few properties in the world, but we are located in the best destinations in the world.”

Shehata affirmed that the Bvlgari Resorts is the best in Dubai. “It’s not just me saying because I work there, the media, travel experts and investors say this.”

The Bvlgari hotel brand has a reputation of being the best not just in Dubai, but in other cities where it is present: Milan where it started, Beijing and Shanghai in China, London and Bali, Indonesia.

Continuing, Shehata said, “Nigerians travel and are big spenders. The numbers coming into Dubai from Nigeria are good numbers. It’s always good to touch base with the market to create awareness.”

Emirates Airline Regional Manager for West Africa, Afzal Parambil, also commented; “Dubai has become one of Nigeria’s top destinations of choice, and Nigeria has become the number one African market for Dubai. This was achieved with the deep support of travel agents, media partners and Nigerian travellers as a whole.

“Destination Dubai always gives you a reason to go back and visit Dubai. There are always many great reasons to visit Dubai. The breathtaking Bvlgari luxury resort now in Dubai is a perfect reason for another trip to Dubai. And of course fly better on Emirates.”

The Bvlgari Resort Dubai is an urban oasis, developed by Meraas, a leading Dubai-based holding company, exclusively situated on the manmade seahorse shaped island of Jumeira Bay, connected by a 300m bridge to central Dubai.

The hotel boasts of 101 rooms and suites in different categories including 20 villas comprising of one, two and three bedrooms.

There is a Bvlgari Spa with eight treatment rooms, including treatment suite, relaxation lounge, steam and sauna, Indoor swimming pool and vitality pool.

The resort also offers various meeting venues, both at the Resort and the Yacht Club.

The Bvlgari Dubai is about 15 minutes away from the Downtown Dubai, the Dubai Mall and Dubai International Financial Centre, and is also close to Mall of the Emirates, and the city’s famous gold and spice souks.