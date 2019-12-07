Virtues of Muritala Muhammed

The virtues of late Gen. Muritala Ramat Muhammed re-echoed at the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife as the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede described him as a rear statesman. Speaking after unveiling his statue erected at the entrance of Post graduate Hall of the institution named after the late General, Ogunbodede noted that Muritala Muhammad lived a selfless life devoted to the well-being of Nigerians especially the future generations. He urged leaders to emulate the virtues of Muhammed adding that the anti-corruption policy of the present administration is towards the right direction and commendable. According to him ,”Muritala Muhammed was a fearless soldier who led by example” nothing that within six months he was able to tell the world that he laid a solid foundation for the development of the country. Also in his remark the son of late General Muritala Muhammed, Mr. Risqua Muhammed, however, commended the Administration of President Muhammad Buhari for emulating the anti-corruption policy of his father.

Speaking further Muhammed noted that his Father fearlessly fought corruption during his tenure in office as the Head of State of Nigeria. According to him “his father left a paltry #7,000 in his account as the Head of State of Nigeria and a bungalow “. Muhammed who described his father as a man of integrity during his 200days in office said he was excited for being honoured after losing his life 43years ago by a group of post graduate Students of Obafemi Awolowo University.