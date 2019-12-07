Synergy among Stakeholders Necessary for Stable Power Supply, Says Power Minister

Bassey Inyang in Calabar

The Minister of Power, Mr. Sale Mamman, has observed that stable and reliable electricity could be enjoyed by Nigerians, if stakeholders in the power sector work in synergy as a united front.

Mamman said this yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State while delivering his keynote address at the opening session of a two-day top management retreat of the federal ministry of power.

Speaking at the event with the theme: “Building Synergy for Effective Service Delivery in the Power Sector”, the minister said the theme “ recognises the specific challenge of coordination and collaboration which needs to be addressed positively if the ministry was to make positive progress and “ achieve and even exceed the huge expectations that Mr. President ( Muhammadu Buhari) and indeed , the entire country trust us to deliver on.”

The minister also said that the provision of stable electricity requires the establishment of an effective implementation process that is coordinated from the office of the Minister of Power.

He said to this end the stakeholders in the power sector of the country have outline five focal areas they must work in synergy to achieve.

“We have identified five key focal areas which we intend to drive the sector to achieve. As I stated during my presentation to the Presidential Economic Advisory Council ( PEAC), on 9th November 2019, these five areas are; ensuring electricity market liquidity and sustainability, addressing infra structural misalignment-between transmission and distribution, fast-tracking implementation of FGN intervention projects (e.g Mambilla Hydro and others), increasing universal access to electricity services, and strengthening sector coordination and policy direction,” the minister said.

He said in line with the spirit of the retreat, “There is need for a change of mindset by encouraging positive thinking and result oriented actions if the sector must achieve targets and deliver its goals and mandate.

The minister who spoke on the essence of the retreat said the question to answer is “ how do we deliver effective services through synergy? “

He therefore advised that the retreat should consider how stakeholders in the power sector can “apply or adapt the Federal Government’s approach to effective project delivery as captured in the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP).

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Power, Mr. Goddy Jedy-Agba, said the power sector is the engine room of the nation’s economy which other sectors rely on to engage in the execution of their respective responsibilities.

In his address, the permanent secretary of the ministry, Engineer Ahmed Abdu, said the retreat was staged to provide opportunity for all participants to interact with each other and analyse critical issues that affect the sector.