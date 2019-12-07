Okorafor, Ayobami, Others Sensitise Youths on Career Success

Some of Nigeria’s most prominent and dynamic professionals, including Isaac Okorafor of the Central of Nigeria, (CBN), Ayobami Oyalowo, popular known as “The Godfather” and Dr. Adaeze Oreh are tomorrow in Abuja joining hands on a short and fun mentoring programme targeted at Nigerian youths.

The mentorship get-together tagged, “Intelligence is Sexy”, is aimed at reorientating and sensitising youths towards the ideals of hardwork, creativity and enterprise that will allow them to become more active participants in the digital revolution and economy of today.

According to the convener, Ms Mariam Mohammed Maktoub, “the concept of ‘Intelligence is Sexy’ was created to promote and get the Nigerian youth population to embrace and find appeal in the ideals of hardwork and intellectualism, rather than materialism and the get-rich-quick syndrome. It hopes to find fun and attractiveness in being smart, so the average youth can begin to once see Intelligence as ‘sexy’ and desirable.”

Throwing more light on the focus and objective of the programme, Ms Mohammed said she was motivated by the negative trend of the young population seeking acceptance, wealth, worth and validation in the excessive themes of sex, materialism and often fake glam lifestyles that dominate the social media today.

Speaking further, she said: “The event promises to be fun, intelligent discourses, more intelligent discourses and more fun; the perfect variety in the right amount in one event; the perfect balance.

“Specifically, the event will feature seasoned and exciting professionals in various fields with 200 randomly selected youths across different backgrounds.”

Other speakers include local and international awards-winning successful industry leaders who’ll be taking 20 minutes mentoring sessions with 5 minutes interaction with the audience for questions and ideas exchange.